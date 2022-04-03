Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,789,000 after acquiring an additional 55,040 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,724,000 after acquiring an additional 185,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 399,206 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 80,222 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $108.37. The company had a trading volume of 691,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,150. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average of $86.21. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $111.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.