Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $261,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,820,000 after buying an additional 1,009,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,606,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,393,129. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

