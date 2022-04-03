Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ferrari by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after buying an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,970,000 after buying an additional 72,713 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ferrari by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,566,000 after buying an additional 247,105 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RACE traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.08. The company had a trading volume of 264,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,834. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $178.87 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.55.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

