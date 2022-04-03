Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $986,000 Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39,382 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 55.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Zscaler by 4.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.22 and a 200 day moving average of $279.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $953,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,779 shares of company stock worth $5,641,637 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.07.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

