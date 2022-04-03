Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $588,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EELV traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $25.94. 182,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,016. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $26.42.

