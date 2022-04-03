Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $212,000 Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Visteon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Visteon by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Visteon by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.11. The company had a trading volume of 439,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,213. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.06. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.70.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

