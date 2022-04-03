Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.57. 925,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

