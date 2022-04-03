Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,101,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,038,000 after acquiring an additional 57,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,734.74.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $19.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,367.83. The stock had a trading volume of 282,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,354. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,313.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,358.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

