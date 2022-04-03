Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.47.

ODFL stock traded down $20.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.50. 1,956,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,950. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.