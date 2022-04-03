Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 777 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.99. 1,473,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.09. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.