Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,000 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 279.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,160,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 134.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $742,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,723 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 133.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $739,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069,377 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth $200,538,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 27.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,739,703 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $196,746,000 after acquiring an additional 801,181 shares during the period. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PATH traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $22.18. 18,798,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,884. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $126,362.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

