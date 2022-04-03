Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.850-$5.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STLD opened at $84.99 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.82.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.42.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

