State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,400 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in APA were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in APA by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.97.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

