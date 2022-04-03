State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Life Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of LSI stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.06 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.08.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.78.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.