State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.11.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $337,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,199 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra stock opened at $227.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,515.63 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.19 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.96.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

