State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Paylocity by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $209.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.58. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.