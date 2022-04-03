State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,055,858 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 68.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 909,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 370,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 89.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth $11,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on UGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

