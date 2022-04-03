State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

