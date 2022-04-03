Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,669,000 after acquiring an additional 390,357 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 62.5% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 829,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after buying an additional 318,947 shares during the last quarter. Brown University bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $4,882,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $4,150,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,122,000 after acquiring an additional 146,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

STWD stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STWD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

