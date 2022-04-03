Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) COO Andrew Jay Sossen Sells 33,750 Shares

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

STWD opened at $24.57 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 125.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

