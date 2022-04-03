Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,516,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114,853. The company has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.26. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

