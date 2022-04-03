Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes Sells 8,844 Shares of Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 8,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total transaction of C$550,940.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,702,633.14.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stantec alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.60, for a total transaction of C$636,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Robert Gomes sold 8,800 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.50, for a total transaction of C$567,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total transaction of C$624,982.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total transaction of C$618,135.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total transaction of C$467,846.26.

TSE:STN opened at C$62.11 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of C$52.09 and a twelve month high of C$73.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$64.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.35. The firm has a market cap of C$6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$922.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Stantec and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.42.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.