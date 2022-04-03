Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.20.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $140.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $136.62 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.