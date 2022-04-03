Standard Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.90 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $728,953.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00049724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.05 or 0.07477273 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,766.23 or 0.99709055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00045485 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

