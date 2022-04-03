Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $43.58 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $957.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

In other news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $289,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,185 shares of company stock valued at $407,090 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,234,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,475,000 after purchasing an additional 78,145 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 969.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

