STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.60.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG opened at $42.22 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $76,280,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in STAG Industrial by 67.2% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,998,000 after acquiring an additional 901,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in STAG Industrial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,258,000 after acquiring an additional 877,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.