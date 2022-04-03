STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.60 Million

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) will announce sales of $156.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.97 million and the highest is $157.43 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $134.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $657.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $656.07 million to $658.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $741.84 million, with estimates ranging from $733.80 million to $746.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

NYSE STAG opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after buying an additional 2,924,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,414,000 after buying an additional 1,801,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $76,280,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after purchasing an additional 901,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.