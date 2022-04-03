STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $156.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.97 million and the highest is $157.43 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $134.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $657.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $656.07 million to $658.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $741.84 million, with estimates ranging from $733.80 million to $746.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

NYSE STAG opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after buying an additional 2,924,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,414,000 after buying an additional 1,801,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $76,280,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after purchasing an additional 901,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

