STAG Industrial, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for STAG Industrial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

STAG stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.20%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

