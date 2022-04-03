S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STBA has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.69. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

