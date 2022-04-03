SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.11.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

