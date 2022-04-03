SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,520,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,324,000 after purchasing an additional 198,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 736,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SPX by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 109,976 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.