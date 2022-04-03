SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.71. SPX FLOW reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,261. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.73.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

