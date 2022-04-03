Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $27.83 Average PT from Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.44. 1,276,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,753. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.30. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

