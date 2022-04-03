Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Spok from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Spok has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.27.

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.45%. Spok’s payout ratio is -108.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spok during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

