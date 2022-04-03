Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of SRC opened at $46.80 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $42.88 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 187.50%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 560,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 60.0% in the third quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.