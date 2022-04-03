Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Short Interest Update

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 116,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of STXB stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $454.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 20.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 87,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $2,446,442.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $705,250 and have sold 166,462 shares valued at $4,700,584. 25.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

