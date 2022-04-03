Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.67.

NYSE:SPR opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $50,946,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after acquiring an additional 815,074 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,968,000 after acquiring an additional 737,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

