Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a £131.20 ($171.86) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a £115 ($150.64) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a £135.90 ($178.02) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of £124.02 ($162.46).

LON SPX opened at £127 ($166.36) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is £122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is £144.13. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of £107.85 ($141.28) and a 12-month high of £172.25 ($225.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 97.50 ($1.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In other news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £123 ($161.12), for a total transaction of £656,943 ($860,548.86).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

