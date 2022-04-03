SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $56.13. 1,201,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

