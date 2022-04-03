SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 28 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,735,000 after acquiring an additional 92,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,283,000 after acquiring an additional 85,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 81,713 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP stock traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.95. The stock had a trading volume of 397,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.09. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.20 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

