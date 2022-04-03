SPC Financial Inc. Has $468,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after buying an additional 160,086 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,428. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

