SPC Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,200 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,387,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,401. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

