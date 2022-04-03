SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 40 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.00.

BDX traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,865. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

