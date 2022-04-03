Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given “Buy” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWN. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southwestern Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.85.

NYSE SWN opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.10. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares during the period. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $221,006,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,292 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,474,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

