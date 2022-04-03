Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. Southern States Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 407,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as NOW, savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

