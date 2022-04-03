Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 34,463 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 29,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 107,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

