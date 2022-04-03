Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 158,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

NYSE:SONY opened at $102.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average of $113.88. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

