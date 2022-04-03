Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SON. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of SON stock opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

