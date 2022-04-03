Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Receives $11.98 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price target on the stock.

SONX stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sonendo has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonendo will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

