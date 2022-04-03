SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $399.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s current price.

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.36.

SEDG stock opened at $322.83 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

